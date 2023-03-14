News you can trust since 1952
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago Eleanor Williams jailed after fabricating sexual abuse claims
3 hours ago Royal Mail warning as bad weather causes delays
4 hours ago Covonia, Day & Night Nurse among 20 medicines recalled in UK
5 hours ago Jeremy Clarkson applies for a temporary car park on Diddly Squat Farm
6 hours ago UK TikTok ban not being ruled out by government
7 hours ago Gary Lineker calls out Elon Musk as son receives Twitter death threats

Two Mansfield district pubs up for sale as major chain shelves 60 boozers across country

Pub giant Marston’s has put more than 60 watering holes up for sale across the country – including two in Mansfield district.

By Lucy Roberts
Published 14th Mar 2023, 15:52 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 14th Mar 2023, 16:08 GMT

The brewery has announced it has instructed property specialists Christie & Co to dispose of the holdings across England and Wales.

The move includes several Marstons-owned pubs in the East Midlands and includes businesses which have been leased, tenanted or managed.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The pubs being put up for sale include the Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate and the Crates and Grapes on Warsop’s High Street.

The Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, is up for sale.
The Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, is up for sale.
The Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, is up for sale.
Most Popular

The advisors managing the sale of the pubs stressed the businesses could be bought individually or as a group.

Read More
Strikes and engineering work bringing more disruption for rail users this week
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Judith Rafique, head of estates at Marston’s said: “Following a routine review of our estate we have taken the decision to offer to market a varied range of property types.

“This enables us to focus on our strategic objectives and maximise returns from our core estate.”

Other nearby pubs being put up for sale include the Rutland Arms and Bull & Butcher in Nottingham, along with the Plough Inn in Newark.

The full list of pubs being put up for sale:

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Admirals Table, Bridgwater;

Albert Vaults, Holyhead;

Bax Castle, Horsham;

Bedford Arms, Derby;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bellflower, Preston;

Blacksmiths, Wakefield;

Blenheim, Derby;

Blue Pig, Kidderminster;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bluebell, Telford;

Bradford Arms, Oswestry;

Bridge Inn, Richmond;

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Bush Inn, Dudley;

Crates & Grapes, Warsop;

Crooked House, Dudley;

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Derwent Walk, Consett;

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham;

Evergreen Inn, Tenby;

Firebug, Leicester;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses;

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge;

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge;

Gate Inn, Matlock;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

George Hotel, Penrith;

Griffin, Halifax;

Hampden Arms, Wrexham;

Harlequin, Kettering;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Harry Watkins, Llanelli;

Heart of England, Northampton;

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool;

Jubilee Inn, Leicester;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye;

King William, Dudley;

Malt Shovel, Matlock;

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Severn;

Oak Inn, Coventry;

Oxleathers, Stafford;

Pelican, Salisbury;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Plough Inn, Newark;

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford;

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent;

Red Lion, Telford;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ring O'Bells, Mexborough;

Rising Sun, Huddersfield;

Rossmere, Cleveland;

Rutland Arms, Nottingham;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan;

Spills Meadow, Dudley;

Spital Vaults, Chester;

Strickland Arms, Penrith;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Tafarn Pennioyn, Caernarfon;

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes;

Top Monkey, Mold;

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester;

Wellington, Preston;

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield;

White Lion, Wigan;

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

White Swan Inn, York.

MansfieldEnglandWales