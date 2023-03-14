Two Mansfield district pubs up for sale as major chain shelves 60 boozers across country

The brewery has announced it has instructed property specialists Christie & Co to dispose of the holdings across England and Wales.

The move includes several Marstons-owned pubs in the East Midlands and includes businesses which have been leased, tenanted or managed.

The pubs being put up for sale include the Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate and the Crates and Grapes on Warsop’s High Street.

The Wheatsheaf on Stockwell Gate, Mansfield, is up for sale.

The advisors managing the sale of the pubs stressed the businesses could be bought individually or as a group.

Judith Rafique, head of estates at Marston’s said: “Following a routine review of our estate we have taken the decision to offer to market a varied range of property types.

“This enables us to focus on our strategic objectives and maximise returns from our core estate.”

Other nearby pubs being put up for sale include the Rutland Arms and Bull & Butcher in Nottingham, along with the Plough Inn in Newark.

The full list of pubs being put up for sale:

Admirals Table, Bridgwater;

Albert Vaults, Holyhead;

Bax Castle, Horsham;

Bedford Arms, Derby;

Bellflower, Preston;

Blacksmiths, Wakefield;

Blenheim, Derby;

Blue Pig, Kidderminster;

Bluebell, Telford;

Bradford Arms, Oswestry;

Bridge Inn, Richmond;

Bull & Butcher, Nottingham;

Bush Inn, Dudley;

Crates & Grapes, Warsop;

Crooked House, Dudley;

Cross Keys, Colwyn Bay;

Derwent Walk, Consett;

Duke of Wellington, Wrexham;

Evergreen Inn, Tenby;

Firebug, Leicester;

Floaters Mill, Fence Houses;

Fountain Inn, Stourbridge;

Garibaldi Inn, Stourbridge;

Gate Inn, Matlock;

George Hotel, Penrith;

Griffin, Halifax;

Hampden Arms, Wrexham;

Harlequin, Kettering;

Harry Watkins, Llanelli;

Heart of England, Northampton;

Jacksons Wharf, Hartlepool;

Jubilee Inn, Leicester;

King Charles, Ross-on-Wye;

King William, Dudley;

Malt Shovel, Matlock;

Marquess of Exeter, Oakham;

Mitre Oak, Stourport-on-Severn;

Oak Inn, Coventry;

Oxleathers, Stafford;

Pelican, Salisbury;

Plough Inn, Newark;

Randlay Farmhouse, Telford;

Red Lion, Burton-on-Trent;

Red Lion, Telford;

Ring O'Bells, Mexborough;

Rising Sun, Huddersfield;

Rossmere, Cleveland;

Rutland Arms, Nottingham;

Saddlers Arms, Cardigan;

Spills Meadow, Dudley;

Spital Vaults, Chester;

Strickland Arms, Penrith;

Tafarn Pennioyn, Caernarfon;

Tipsy Terrace, Cleethorpes;

Top Monkey, Mold;

Twthill Vaults, Caernarfon;

Victoria Hotel, Dorchester;

Wellington, Preston;

Wheatsheaf, Mansfield;

White Lion, Wigan;

