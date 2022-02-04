There were 693,096 cases in the week ending January 27, a 0.8% fall on the number seen the week before.

It is double the number of cases the UK saw in the last week of November, before the Omicron wave.

At neighbourhood level, Covid-19 case rates have been published for the week to January 27.

Covid figures in your area of Mansfield

Mansfield is currently ranked 203rd in the country, the ranking is by rate of cases where 1 = highest rate.

Official figures record Mansfield’s rate of cases (per 100,000), at 1027 whilst the figure for just the number of cases recorded in the week to January 27, was 1123.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Mansfield District Council ward areas showing a rise and fall in case rates over the past week.

Forest Town and Newlands had 1363 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27, a drop of 22% from 1755.2 the week before of January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 11th

Grange Farm and Ladybrook had 826.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27, a drop of - 14.7 from 968.5 in the week before January 20. Its ocal authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) 78th

Mansfield Town Centre and Broomhill had 914.7 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 27, a drop of -18.5 per cent from 1122.1 in the week to January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 63rd

Yeoman Hill and Maun Valley had 687.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week to January 27, a drop of - 35.9 per cent from 1073.5 in the week toJanuary 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) 93rd

Manor Hornby and Peafields had 879.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week to January 27, a drop of - 26.4 per cent from 1194.2 in the previous week to January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 72nd

Woodhouse (Mansfield) had 1105.8 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a rise of 22.1 per cent from 905.8 the week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 32.

King's Walk, Berry Hill and Oakham - had 1142.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the week up to January 27 a rise of 18.2 percent from 966.7 week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 24th

Market Warsop - had 886 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a drop of - 31.2 per cent from 1288.7 week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) 71.

Newgate and Carr Bank - had 1329.3 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a rise of 16.8 per cent 1137.7 from the week before, January 20. Its ocal authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 12th.

Abbot Road and Pleasley Hill had 955 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a drop of - 25 per cent from 1273.3 the week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 50th.

Eakring and Ling Forest had 953.5 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a drop of -17.1 per cent from1150.3 the week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) 52nd

Edwinstowe and Clipstone had 1420 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week up to January 27 a drop of - 3.1 per cent 1464.9 in the week before, January 20. Its local authority rank by highest case rates (1= highest case rates in local authority) is 8th.