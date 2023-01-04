The development, off Hallfieldgate Lane, Shirland, was initially refused by North East Derbyshire Council on grounds it would harm the character of the area and mean the loss of open space – a decision overturned by the Planning Inspectorate.

And when applicant Trustees Of Ted Speed And Pauline Speed Hallfield Trust returned to the council planning committee seeking permission to vary the conditions of the permission and alter the layout, members raised concerns over the road safety, as well as the potential loss of a hedgerow and protected trees.

Advertisement Hide Ad

They pointed out a proposed new access point was in close proximity to an already busy junction at Lilac Way and that the applicant was using out-of-date traffic information, which did not take into account new houses being built nearby.

A map of the proposed scheme.

Coun Mark Foster said he did not oppose the “principle" of the changes, but said the planning inspector had imposed conditions, which would be scrapped if the amendments were accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s been through the process where it came locally and it’s been through a planning inspectorate.

“The planning inspector has put those conditions on for a reason.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It was looked at thoroughly the first time and proper regard was given to this, detailed regard.”