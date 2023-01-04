1. Barnby-in-the-Willows

Barnby-in-the-Willows is a quaint village within the Newark and Sherwood district that is made up of only five streets but gives access to vast parklands. Places to visit include the parish church, which dates back to the 13th century, while the River Witham runs to the south of the village, forming the border with Lincolnshire.,

