Delight as 25 council homes completed and handed over to Ashfield authority

Five two and three-bedroom homes have been built on a former garage site on Spruce Grove, Kirkby, joining three homes recently completed on another garage site on neighbouring Darley Avenue.

Another 20 homes – six two-bedroom properties, six three-bedroom homes, four one-bedroom flats, and four two-bedroom flats – have been completed on Charlotte Gardens, Sutton.

As part of the council’s commitment to lowering its carbon emissions, all eight homes across Darley Avenue and Spruce Grove benefit from solar panels built into the roof and electric car charging columns.

The land off Spruce Grove has been redeveloped into social housing. PIcture: Google Maps

In 2019, the council pledged to build 100 council homes by 2023, and this target has been exceeded with 108 homes being built. Now the council has announced the new target of building 200 more homes over the next four years.

The council’s remaining development of 34 homes on Warwick Close, Kirkby, is well under way and should be completed in early 2024.

Coun Tom Hollis, council executive lead for strategic housing and climate change, said “As a council, we are incredibly proud to be building quality housing for tenants at a time when waiting lists are growing.

“It is important to the council that the homes built are future-proof and kinder to the planet which is why the homes on Darley Avenue and Spruce Grove feature energy efficiency measures as well as being wildlife-friendly with wildflower patches, integral bat boxes, and hedgehog holes in the fences.