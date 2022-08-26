More than 30 new council homes in Kirkby to address 7,500-strong waiting list in Ashfield

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ashfield Council’s planning committee has approved the new development, on Warwick Close, as part of its council housebuilding scheme.

The homes will fill the space left when former flats – then owned by the council and known as a hotspot for crime and anti-social behaviour – were demolished about 12 years ago.

The space will be replaced by 34 semi-detached two and three-bedroom properties listed as ‘100 per cent affordable’ and managed by the council.

Vacant land on Warwick Close, Kirkby, has been earmarked for social housing.

It will include 18 two-bedroom and 16 three-bedroom ‘good-quality, low-rent’ homes and comes as the council surpasses its target of creating 100 social homes between 2018 and 2023.

The project will cost £4.75 million in total, with £1.46m provided via support from Homes England and the rest funded by the authority and supported through Right-to-Buy receipts.

It is hoped the development will begin to address Ashfield’s council house waiting list, which is now 7,500-strong.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “It’s a really good project and great for social housing.

“We’re desperately short on houses and, with a looming recession and inflation potentially hitting 18 per cent, our housing waiting list has gone up to 7,500 now.

“We’ve got nearly 100 people in emergency need of housing and these 100-odd council houses we’re building will help with this.”

However, the council leader did raise concerns with the developer contributions the authority is being asked to pay.

Nottinghamshire Council, the transport and highways authority, had asked for £24,500 to be spent on local bus stop improvements, with £18,423.75 was requested for healthcare contributions.

Coun Zadrozny asked planning officers to ensure the bus stop funding is spent within the Abbey Hill ward, where the development will be based, and protected under planning conditions.

Regarding the healthcare contributions, he moved for this to be used for improved play provision at the nearby Glen View Park – which could include outdoor gym facilities.