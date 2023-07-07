Decision on Eastwood homes plans delayed after concerns over neighbours’ privacy

The major development is planned for the former site of Lynncroft Primary School, on Walker Street – the school buildings were demolished after the site closed in 2017.

The homes would be accessed via a single road which residents say is “inadequate”.

In 2020, the applicant gained outline planning permission to build up to 200 homes on the site. There is also outline planning permission for 60 assisted living apartments on the same site.

The proposed development site, as seen from Walker Street, Eastwood. Picture: Broxtowe Council

However, detailed plans by Avant Homes were deferred by members of Broxtowe Council’s planning committee at their latest meeting, meaning they will be decided on at a later date.

Resident Steve Willgoose, objecting, said the development would have a “detrimental effect” on residents.

He said: “Our privacy will be removed entirely as this design makes no effort to preserve it.

“Houses have been oriented to look directly into our homes and gardens and the so-called wildlife corridor does not provide any screen for half the year.

“The development will be very overbearing for Garden Road. People will be able to look deep into our homes.

“No effort has been made by the developers to consult us on our concerns.

“If approved, many residents will have no privacy, be overlooked from considerable height, will have their winter days darkened further and their pleasant green view destroyed.”

Coun Bob Bullock, council member for Eastwood Hall, said he was not against development on the site, but added: “I am concerned that the way these properties will be overlooked is not acceptable.

“We are also concerned about the density of properties on the site, 104 is too many.

“If you vote for the plans as they are tonight, you will be blighting the lives of residents.”

Coun Don Pringle, member for Awsworth, Cossall and Trowell, said: “Effectively people living on the street will lose all their privacy.

“We need to support residents, we can’t allow developers to build things that destroy their privacy.”

Coun Greg Marshall said: “The applicant has taken some attempts to meet the challenges on the site, but there are no two ways about it, the concerns of residents on Garden Road are legitimate. It must be really worrying.

“Avant has an opportunity to significantly reconfigure the site to address some of those concerns.”

A spokesman for Avant Homes said: “The principle of residential development on this site has already been established by the allocation of the site in the Local Plan.

“I am delighted that there are no outstanding objections to the proposed scheme from statutory consultees covering policy and technical matters, concluding that the scheme is acceptable in planning terms.

“I ask that you follow your officer’s recommendation and approve this application.”