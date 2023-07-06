​Elsie still lives in the same house she was born in, which is remarkable.

On a sadder note, I do want to pay tribute to Tommy Goddard, a great man who tragically passed away last week. He was an old school friend of my dad’s who I would often see heading to the bookies’ on his bike.

He was a lovely man, who very kindly supported my successful campaign to get a Zebra crossing at the end of his street, in Huthwaite. He will be missed.

Lee Anderson, ​Ashfield MP and deputy chairman of the Conservative Party. Picture by London Portrait Photoqrapher-DAV.

It has been announced that, at the next election, Ashfield constituency will have a different boundary. Eastwood and Brinsley will be absorbed by the Broxtowe constituency, but I will take a small part of Berry Hill, Bull Farm and Pleasley from the Mansfield patch.

These boundary changes happen in order to equal out the number of people in each constituency. It is a shame to lose Eastwood and Brinsley but my new areas will get my full attention and I cannot wait to get out there and meet my new constituents.

As many constituents will know, I have been supporting Rumbles Café on Sutton Lawn with their campaign against the Ashfield Independent-led council closing this great café.

Rumbles has set up a Crowdfunder to raise money for their legal costs. I would hugely appreciate it if people could dig deep and spare a few quid to support this important cause.

Rumbles Café do fantastic work and provide people with learning disabilities with the opportunity to gain work experience and to develop their confidence.

On Friday, I paid a visit to Merkur, an adult gaming centre in Sutton. We discussed the Gambling White Paper, which sets out commitments to increase regulatory powers in order to tackle illegal gambling.

The reforms are significant but very much necessary, in order to provide the appropriate protections and ensure that vulnerable people don’t find themselves in financial difficulties, as a result of gambling.

It was good to meet Tony Boulton, Merkur’s UK political and communications director, and his staff to see how they run their centre and to hear their views on the White Paper.

Sunday marked the fourth anniversary of when I was selected as the Conservative Parliamentary Candidate for Ashfield.

This was an incredibly proud day for me, as Ashfield has been my birthplace, where I went to school, my workplace and the place I have called home for over 50 years.

I have experienced a variety of jobs, from working as a factory labourer, being a coal miner, working at Citizens Advice and homeless hostels, as well as representing my home village as a district councillor.

It has been quite a journey. I continue to feel blessed that the great folk of Ashfield elected me to be their MP.