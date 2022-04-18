These are the latest planning applications submitted and decided upon in and around Mansfield and Ashfield in the week beginning Monday, April 11, 2022.

Latest applications decided by Mansfield Council include:

97 Clipstone Road West, Forest Town: Installation of new shop front and punched aluminium shutter. Conditional permission;

Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate, Mansfield.

139 Berry Hill Road, Mansfield: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Land to the rear of 5 Rectory Road, Church Warsop: Detached dwelling. Conditional permission;

Units 1-8 Hermitage Lane Industrial Estate, Kings Mill Way/Hermitage Way, Mansfield: Refurbishment to facade of building comprising new cladding, alterations to fenestration and doors, increase in roof height and amendments to elevations to facilitate new roof insulation. Conditional permission;

2 St Peters Court, Station Street, Mansfield: Change of use from offices to residential. Prior approval not required;

Co-op store, 185 Mansfield Road, Skegby.

51 Layton Avenue, Mansfield: Change of use from dwelling to house in multiple occupation. Approved;

16 Southpark Avenue, Mansfield: Single-storey rear and side extension and extension to existing rear sunroom and new roof. Conditional permission;

24 The Mount, Forest Town: Single-storey side/rear extension. Conditional permission;

214 Nottingham Road, Mansfield: New gabled roof with dormers and side canopy and internal modernisation to create a chalet-style bungalow with external insulated render and cladding, single-storey side extensions and single-storey link to former garage, new two-car detached garage. Conditional permission.

Bid for store advertising

Latest applications submitted to Ashfield Council include:

Co-op store, 185 Mansfield Road, Skegby: Two face-illuminated letters on rails, one internally illuminated totem sign;

6 Stoney Lane, Selston: Rear two-storey and single-storey extension with balcony over;

50 Willowbridge Lane, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension;

Westleigh, Tibshelf Road, Sutton: Porch to front, alterations to side elevations including new windows and partial conversion of garage to laundry room;

61 Byron Road, Annesley: Metal shed.

Latest applications decided by Ashfield Council include:

3 Byron Fields, Annesley: Two-storey side extension. Conditional permission;

AF Switchgear Facility 4, Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite: Industrial unit, including car parking, landscaping and associated works. Conditional permission;

10 High Street, Sutton: Change of use from hot food takeaway to dwelling. Conditional permission;

White Cottage, Lower Bagthorpe, Underwood: First-floor extension to existing garage to create games room and balcony. Conditional permission;

5 Palmerston Street, Underwood: Single-storey front extension. Conditional permission;

St Helens, Pinxton Lane, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension, front and rear dormers. Conditional permission;

191 Nottingham Road, Selston: Demolition of existing garage and construction of two-storey side and front extension. Conditional permission;

105A Alfreton Road, Sutton: Tree works. Refused;

2 York Avenue, Jacksdale: Porch to side. Conditional permission;

Birchwood Grange, Kings Mill Road West, Sutton: Rear extension. Conditional permission;

1 Little Oak Avenue, Annesley Woodhouse: Single-storey rear and side extension. Conditional permission;

16 Sotheby Avenue, Sutton: Single-storey rear extension. Prior approval not required;

14 Greenhill Lane, Kirkby: Single-storey rear extension. Conditional permission;

Hillbank Farm, 90 Commonside, Selston: Extension to existing stables. Conditional permission;

Tesco Express, Chesterfield Road, Huthwaite: Five fascia signs, projecting sign, three vinyl, one gantry and four parking signs. Conditional permission;

17 Church Street, Kirkby: Fell laburnum tree. Approved;

St Michaels and All Angels’ Church, Church Lane, Underwood: New access ramp and main doors with new rooflights. Conditional permission;

The Bracken Hill School, Chartwell Road, Kirkby: Single-storey classroom extension with solarpanels, two-metres and 1.2m-high fencing, plus five additional parking spaces. No objections.

Cricket pavilion extension bids

Latest applications submitted to Bolsover Council include:

Rose Cottage, Chesterfield Road, Pleasley: Two-storey rear house extension, single-storey side house extension and detached garage;

3 Heather Close, Broadmeadows, Pinxton: Two-storey side extension and single-storey rear extension;

Glapwell Cricket Club, Park Avenue, Glapwell: Extension and minor alterations to pavilion, including external ramps and steps;

Cricket Pavilion, Green Meadow public open space, Chestnut Drive, Broadmeadows, South Normanton: Extend rear elevation by two metres, install showers along rear elevation in each of the three areas, increasing changing area capacity to accommodate rugby club’s use.

Latest applications decided by Bolsover Council include:

78 West View, Tibshelf: Double-storey side extension and demolition of existing single-storey side extension. Conditional permission.

Latest applications submitted to Gedling Council include:

Redwood House, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Tree works;

Abbey Fields Farm, Station Avenue, Newstead: Agricultural building for machinery, straw and general storage for our farming business.

102 Nottingham Road Ravenshead Nottingham Nottinghamshire NG15 9HL: Tree works;

The Old Forge, Newstead Abbey Park, Station Avenue, Newstead: Convert garage into wheelchair accessible living and sleeping space with glass link to connect to the main property.

Latest applications decided by Gedling Council include:

Nottingham Sun Club, Brackenwood, Newstead Abbey Park, Nottingham Road, Ravenshead: Fell silver birch. Approved;