Councillors to debate idea of ‘warm rooms’ in public buildings across Nottinghamshire this winter

The scheme, known as creating ‘warm rooms’, has been brought in by several other councils across the country in a bid to help people deal with surging energy costs during the cost of living crisis.

Under the proposals, public buildings, such as libraries and community centres, would be open for longer during winter months to offer free heating for people struggling to afford their energy bills.

But the council’s Conservative Leader says it is ‘very unlikely’ he and fellow Tory members will support the move, adding his group intends to instead put forward a plan of other measures to help households.

Coun Paul Henshaw, Nottinghamshire Council Labour member for Mansfield West.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The motion, submitted by the opposition Labour Group at the council, will be debated at a full council meeting on September 22.

It reads: “Many local authorities … have plans to implement policies, such as the establishment of communal ‘warm rooms’, where residents in need can access free, heated spaces.

“[We ask the council to] support the implementation of a ‘warm rooms’ scheme across Nottinghamshire, similar to existing schemes proposed by other local authorities elsewhere, at the earliest opportunity.”

As well as calling for the warm rooms scheme to be investigated, Labour will also ask the Conservative administration to reveal its plan for supporting people with the cost of living.

The motion has been proposed by Coun Paul Henshaw, Labour member for Mansfield West, and seconded by Coun Kate Foale, Labour Group leader.

Coun Henshaw said: “In times of struggle and hardship like this, we need to come together.

“This motion is about asking the council to have a look at what publicly accessible buildings are in our communities, whether we manage them or even if they’re run by our community partners.

“And it’s about putting a plan in place to consider the potential of some of these spaces being used as suitable destinations to direct people who literally will not be able to keep warm over the coming winter months.”

He says the motion ‘wouldn’t necessarily cost the council a penny’, with many public buildings staying heated all-year-around and opening regularly.

However, Coun Ben Bradley, council leader, member for Mansfield North and Mansfield MP, said the move is not something his Conservative Group will likely be supporting.

He said: “It’s very unlikely we will support it. We’re still digging through the details of it but there are a variety of reasons as to why it doesn’t make sense as a policy.

“I don’t think warm rooms is a sensible proposition – it’s one of those policies that’s more about appearing to do something than actually doing the best thing.