Little Dawson’s legacy sees fort installed at Sutton school
When children at a Sutton school after the summer break, they got a great surprise in their playground, all thanks to the generosity of the family of Dawson Willcock.
Two-year-old Dawson died in 2017 following a diagnosis of a rare cancer, but not before he touched the hearts of the whole community for his bravery and smiles.
Following a huge fundraising effort for specialist treatment in America, his family were given the news it could not save Dawson, and the family has since used the money raised to give back to the community who provided support to the family in their time of need.
Wendy and David Willcock, Dawson’s parents, attended Leamington Primary and Nursery Academy, on Clare Road, Sutton, with members of their family on the first day of the new term to officially open Dawson’s Fort, a playground installation for children to use during playtimes and lessons.
Most Popular
-
1
Witness appeal following 'serious' collision at Spion Kop
-
2
Will pubs and restaurants be open on Monday, September 19, in Mansfield?
-
3
Bank Holiday opening hours: When supermarkets in Mansfield and Ashfield are open on bank holiday Monday, including Aldi, Asda, Co-op, Lidl, Morrisons, Sainsbury's and Tesco
Wendy said: “It would have been lovely if we could have done this for all of the schools who supported and fundraised for us, but this was the school that had the connection for us.
“My children came here, and Dawson would also have come here. I think he would have loved it.
“Dawson had a rare cancer, a one in a million chance of getting it and a nine-out-of-10 survival rate.
“However, when there is a nine-out-of-10, there is always the one-out-of-10. He was two years and two months when he died. He would be seven now and would have been at this school.”
The words on the playground structure to be known as Dawson’s Fort read: “If you see someone without a smile, give them one of yours. Dawson Willcock 20/09/15 – 24/11/17.”
At a cost of more than £44,000, Dawson’s family donated about £38,000 to the project, while the academy paid the remaining amount.
Pupil Elsie Tasker, aged seven said: “I think the fort is big and fun and my favourite bit is at the top of the stairs.”
Fellow pupil Aaron Widdowson, 10, said: “I think it's really amazing. I think all of the children will really enjoy using it and all of us want to say thank you to Dawson’s family.”