The council has started work on its ‘Mansfield Connect’ project, which aims to develop premises for public services, and could include private sector outlets, such as food and drink vendors.

The scheme could see the authority relocate to a new multi-agency site, with its current Civic Centre home on Chesterfield Road South redeveloped.

The project, led by the council, will form a central part of its bid to round two of the government's Levelling Up Fund

It has already qualified for £125,000 in funding to help it draw up its bid, to improve chances of success in the further bidding process. It is hoped a range of agencies in one area could help generate more centre footfall, benefit retailers and drive regeneration.

The Department for Work and Pensions, Nottinghamshire Council, West Nottinghamshire College, Nottingham Trent University, health partners, and volunteering co-ordinator the CVS could all be involved in the hub.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth, said: “Moving the council to the town centre and joining forces with other authorities and public sector agencies makes a lot of sense.

“Bringing services together will make them more joined up, accessible, and work better. It’ll enable our customers to kill two birds with one stone, as well as conducting any business they may have in the hub whilst in the town centre.

Coun Stuart Richardson, Mansfield Council portfolio holder for regeneration and growth.

“They may stay a while, perhaps visit the bank, do shopping, or meet friends for lunch. This increase in town centre footfall would be a win-win all round.”

Plans

Coun Keith Girling, county council economic development and asset management committee chairman, said: “We are looking into potential plans to move some council services in Mansfield into a potential public services hub, planned by Mansfield District Council, as it looks to move into the town centre.

“It’s early days, but this approach makes sense as we look to share resources and make council building more multi-functional.”

The district council has set up a steering group to guide development of Mansfield Connect and build the case for the next stage of LUF.