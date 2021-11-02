It was third-time lucky for little Daisy, who had had two homes by the time she was seven months, and came into the care of the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre in Nottingham

Sadly, she did not get along with the people or other cats, and was returned to the centre after being adopted.

The centre staff reassessed Daisy, deciding she was an ‘in-betweener’ cat – one that shies away from the company of people, but still needs an owner to feed and keep an eye.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

RSPCA rescued cat mooves in to her forever home.

Ella Carpenter, centre manager, said: “Just as people have individual needs and personalities, so do cats. Such cats come from a variety of backgrounds.

“They may have been poorly socialised when they were very young kittens and may not have had the right kind of interactions with people.

“They may see people as a threat and find their behaviour unpredictable, unsettling and unwelcome.

“Many ‘in-betweeners’ can do well living a free-roaming lifestyle where they have food and shelter and a person who looks out for them, caring for them from a distance.

Daisy has finally found her forever home at the farm

“There are many appropriate environments where this can be the case. Stables, farms and spacious gardens are often ideal. And that’s exactly what Daisy needed.”

Daisy was rehomed to Ruth Grice, a dairy farmer near Melton Mowbray, in September.

She is now a farm cat, sleeping in the calf shed most nights and roaming the farm during the day.

Settled

Ruth said: “As the farm cat, she has now settled into her forever home – and has even befriended the cows.

“She is quite friendly and lets me stroke her and pick her up.

“We’ve had farm cats that wouldn’t let you go near them, so it’s nice that she’s a bit more used to human contact, but not to the extent where she wants to come into the house.

“Now she has become so close to the calves they will even clean her and lie in the straw with her while she dozes.”

Could you help an ‘in-betweener’ like Daisy? Contact the RSPCA Radcliffe Animal Centre at [email protected]

Alternatively, see rspca.org.uk/findapet/rehomeapet/process/rehomeacat/farmcat or select the farm/feral category on rspca.org.uk/findapet