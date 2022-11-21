Friends Jade Adams and Haylee Levers have been campaigning for the skatepark after their friend Ashley Mabbott took his own life in 2016 aged 22.

Ashley, who lived in Aspley, was passionate about skateboarding and had also campaigned for a skatepark in the area before his death.

It could now be built at Broxtowe Country Park using £230,000 if a funding bid being drawn up by Nottingham Council is approved.

Ashley Mabbott.

Jade and Haylee created a charity, Heaven Is A Halfpipe, to raise an initial £10,000 through live music events.

Jade, aged 29, said: “Ashley was trying to get a skatepark built before he died, because there wasn’t one around here.

“He was passionate about skateboarding. When he died in 2016, we wanted him to be remembered.”

Council reports on the plans say there is “huge community support” for the project, which will be built alongside the existing BMX track.

The project, which also hopes to raise awareness of issues including mental health and suicide, will be completed by June 2023.

Jade said: “It’s a good feeling that more people are talking about Ashley and we are opening up that conversation about mental health and suicide prevention.

“We are planning to hold skating sessions with young people and encourage them to talk more.

“We are also fundraising for a concrete skateboard bench with Ashley’s name on it and want to hand out skateboards when it officially opens.

“It’s not the most privileged area and we want to give the kids around there a bit of a boost.”

The council plans to use £130,000 of Section 106 funding – money from developers to mitigate against the impacts of new housing on a community.

A funding application will also be submitted to the FCC Communities Foundation for a further £100,000.

The council has also worked with Skate Nottingham for the last 12 months to come up with the plans.

Coun Graham Chapman said: “There’s lots of enthusiasm around the plans. This is absolutely the right place to do it.

“It is a park which could certainly do with more facilities to improve its traction.

“Residents are very keen for it to be developed. It will keep kids off the street and gives them something constructive to do.

“One of the biggest problems in the area, and nationally, is childhood obesity and skateboarding will help with that too.”

Council documents say: “The new facility will encourage children and young people to play outside and enjoy active exercise. In doing so the new facilities will contribute towards improving the health and well-being of the local community.

“Creating a skate park in Broxtowe Country Park will make a quantifiable difference to local young people, the area has one of the highest levels of deprivation in the country and a free facility on their doorstep would offer an opportunity for them to get involved with something new and worthwhile.