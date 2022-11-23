News you can trust since 1952
Coun Jason Zadrozny in line for £6k after Party's by-election win

The Independent Alliance’s victory in the Nottinghamshire Council Eastwood by-election puts senior members of the group in line for a pay rise.

By Andrew Topping
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 23rd Nov 2022, 11:31am

The group, led by Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Independents member for Ashfield, is now on an equal footing with Labour as the main opposition group at County Hall.

Both groups have 15 councillors on the authority, after Coun Kane Oliver secured the 41-vote win on November 3.

Now papers have revealed an Independent Remuneration Panel review – which sets councillors’ pay – could lead to financial changes for both groups.

Coun Jason Zadrozny.

The balance shake-up means Coun Zadrozny, also Ashfield Council leader, would see his special responsibility allowance rise by £5,911.49 to £17,734.46 – he previously received £11,822.97 as leader of the smaller opposition group.

This is because he is now joint-leader of the opposition alongside Labour’s Coun Kate Foale, who would see her allowance reduced by the same figure.

She had previously received £23,645.95 as the leader of the main opposition group, but will now receive the same sum and share the role with Coun Zadrozny.

Group deputy leaders and managers will also see their allowances changed.

A report summarising the panel’s review said: “It is suggested the existing opposition group descriptors are amended.

“For those circumstances where there is an equal number of members and no longer a ‘main’ and ‘smaller’ opposition groups, this will describe them as simply Opposition Groups.”

All councillors also receive a basic allowance of £15,015. This is not recommended to change.

The changes will be discussed at the authority’s next full council meeting.

