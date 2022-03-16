Concerns as ambulances repeatedly called to Ashfield children’s home

Nottinghamshire Council previously approved plans for the home, despite objections from residents.

However, residents close to the home, which is run for the council by Homes2Inspire, say ambulances have been outside ‘most nights’ in some weeks.

The home is part of the authority’s strategy to move away from ‘institutional’ children’s homes, in favour of smaller properties in residential areas.

County Hall, Nottinghamshire Council's headquarters in West Bridgford.

However, the Independent Alliance group has written to the Conservative-led county council calling for an ‘urgent investigation’ following residents’ complaints.

One 68-year-old resident said: “There is an ambulance at the home most evenings and the police have been called too.

“We moved onto a peaceful residential road and didn’t expect to have these social disturbances.

“We were told it would be like a normal family situation, but it hasn’t been like that at all. It’s very disturbing for residents and quite a concern.”

Another resident said: “It gives you a bit of anxiety thinking what will you face when you leave your home.

“We did try to fight the home at the council meeting, but were made to feel like we were trying to demonise the children.”

Concerns

Coun Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader and leader of the Independent Alliance group at Nottinghamshire Council, said: “We have asked the Care Quality Commission to intervene as we have concerns our most vulnerable children are returning to the point where they are not being safely looked after.”

The county council said a full consultation was undertaken and a committee hearing enabled objectors and supporters to put forward their views about the home’s location.

Colin Pettigrew, council corporate director for children’s services, said: “Our priority for children who are looked after is they feel safe and at home where they live, in a comfortable environment that provides them with stability.

“Smaller, more ‘typical’ family homes for disadvantaged children who need to be looked after are in their best interests and this is why we are investing heavily in this approach.

“We continue to engage at a local level with providers, residents and other services to ensure all of our homes for looked-after children can be accepted and a positive contribution to their neighbourhoods.”

Homes2Inspire declined to comment.