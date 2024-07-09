Cleaner and greener building on Low Street

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A former empty charity shop on Low Street, Sutton, has been transformed into a clean and green building by Ashfield District Council.

9-11 Low Street, the former YMCA shop, is being renovated as part of the Council’s £6.27million Future High Streets Fund, from empty eyesore to an attractive, green, commercial unit.

The buildings eco credentials come from the installation of photo voltaic panels on the roof, insultation, innovative sun tubes that provide natural light inside the building, and a living, green roof. The roof has been planted with sedums that will not only help capture carbon emissions, and absorb rainfall, they benefit pollinators when flowering during summer.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny, Leader of Ashfield District Council, said “This project is a great example of how we are transforming former grotspots in town centres, in ways you can see, and those that you can’t. The green roof is a clever and easy way for the Council to increase biodiversity whilst helping the environment, helping us achieve one of our key priorities; cleaner and greener.

Cllr Jason Zadrozny pictured on the green roof of 9-11 Low Street

“Projects across Sutton and Kirkby are really picking up pace now with the start of works on Fox Street and Portland Square this month. It won’t be long until residents, businesses, and visitors start seeing real transformational change in Ashfield.”

The internal works to 9-11 Low Street are almost complete.