Households whose collections fall on Mondays will have their waste collected two days earlier than usual, because of the way the bank holidays fall – Christmas Day is on a Sunday this year, so the bank holiday will be on the following Tuesday, after the Boxing Day bank holiday on Monday, December 26.

People whose blue bins and glass bins are due to be emptied on Boxing Day will now have them emptied on Christmas Eve, Saturday, December 24.

Green bin and glass bin collections due on Monday, January 2 – the New Year's Day Bank Holiday as New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday – will take place on New Year's Eve, Saturday, December 31.

A Mansfield Council waste crew and lorry.

All other Mansfield bin collections over the festive period including those scheduled for the Christmas Day Bank Holiday on December 27, will go ahead as usual.

Bin crews will always take side waste when emptying the recycling bin, as long as it is presented in a cardboard box or paper bag alongside the blue bin.

Crews will also take one bin bag of side waste along with the first general waste bin collection after Christmas. The bag should be securely tied and presented at the kerbside next to the green bin.

Residents subscribed to the council's garden waste service will have their last brown bin collection of 2022 between December 1 and 14.

The council is also reminding residents their bins should display their house number and bins must be out by 6am.

Coun Andy Burgin, council portfolio holder for environment and leisure, said: “We encourage residents to recycle as much of their waste as they can in their blue bins over Christmas and check what they can recycle to avoid contaminating their waste.

“We know Christmas tends to generate more glass waste. If people have more glass than they can fit in the bin, we advise them to hold on to it until the following glass collection or take it to their nearest recycling point.”

