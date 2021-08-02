So says Andy Abrahams, leader of Mansfield Labour Group, and who is also the town’s mayor.

He was speaking after Labour Leader Keir Starmer challenged the Tories to match the August 7 date announced by Mark Drakeford, the Welsh Labour leader, on Friday.

Mr Starmer is calling for England to similarly end the requirement for adults who have been fully vaccinated to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

Andy Abrahams

Mr Abrahams said “This government’s chaotic handling of the Coronavirus crisis has been a disaster for businesses and families in Mansfield. 1,725 have been pinged in the last week alone – 9,393 of us in total.

"For the sake of our community, our livelihoods and our lives, the Conservatives have got to end the chaos and bring forward the end of self-isolation for the fully vaccinated, just like in Labour Wales.”

Labour Party Leader Keir Starmer, said: “This has been a summer of chaos for British businesses and British families. The Tory government has never been able to explain the logic of their self-isolation rules and has just repeated the same mistakes over and over again.

“The Government’s slapdash approach to this global pandemic is crippling our economy and creating real problems for businesses and families alike. Welsh Labour has shown what can be done and it’s time for the Tories to do the same.”