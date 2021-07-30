St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy held its annual Year 6 leaving event, on Wednesday, July 28.

At the special ceremony, at the Bellamy road school, all children were presented with a Bible.

Attending the ceremony was James Marshall, head teacher, TV presenter Richard Bacon, son of Christine Bacon chair of the governors and Reverend Caroline Phillips, vicar of St. Peter’s Church, and Phil Corrigan the school’s lead year six teacher.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy Mansfield leavers' assembly, 2021.

Christne Bacon, whose three children, Richard, Helena and Juliet, all attended the school, said: "The leavers’ assembly is always quite an emotional event for the pupils and their parents, with the 11-year-olds all saying ‘goodbye’ to the school, their teachers and some of their friends."Her son Richard, who is currently visiting from Los Angeles, where he lives with his wife and two children, also addressed the youngsters, and parents.The former Blue Peter presenter said: ‘That was one of the most interesting afternoons I have had in a long time, meeting James Marshall, the staff and Year 6 pupils on their last day at my first school.

"St Peter’s gave me the confidence and the grounding to go on and have the adventures I am now having in television in Britain and America.

St Peter’s Church of England Primary Academy Mansfield - Pictured are: James Marshall head teacher, Richard Bacon, Christine Bacon chair of governors, Reverend Caroline Phillips Vicar of St Peter’s Church and Phil Corrigan lead year 6 teacher.

"I am enthusiastic for all those pupils that I met and for the future that lie ahead for them will be in no small part due to the fact they went to this special school.”During Richard’s time in England he will be co-presenting ITV’s Good Morning Britain for four days from August 18.

