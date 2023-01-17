Broxtowe Council, which serves Eastwood and Kimberley, wants to upgrade the seating and layout of the entrance to the authority’s building in Foster Avenue, Beeston, as well as new seating and flooring.

In 2020, the authority approved a budget of £100,000 for the works, but now the council says it needs to increase the proposed spending to £150,000.

The costs include demolition, building works, electrics, fit out and fees, while a further £10,000 will be spent on upgrades to the first and second floor disabled toilets.

Councillors will be asked for their views on the plans at the cabinet meeting on January 17.

Council documents stated: “We have designed a fresh new look to echo the Broxtowe Brand and replanned the layout to be more efficient for both customers and Broxtowe Staff.

“A key aspect of the design is improving the customer experience when entering the building.

“Currently, customers are often unsure which way to turn when they enter. The reception desk is out of the line of site from the door. Signage is also unclear.”

The council says the current reception area, which provides access for staff and visitors for the council as well as the police and Citizens Advice Bureau.

The authority says there is a need to improve the “front of house” experience that meets the needs of the customer.

