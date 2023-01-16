Avant Homes Central has acquired an 11-acre site in the town to deliver 107 new-build homes with a gross development value of around £27million.

Called Lawrence Point, the development is located on Lynncroft.

Subject to planning approval, the development will comprise a mix of two, three, four and five-bedroom homes and feature 14 of Avant Homes’ design-led housetypes.

Avant Homes has purchased the Lynncroft site in Eastwood to deliver 107 new-build homes. Above is a CGI of what the new homes could look like.

Prices will start from £189,995 for a two-bedroom terrace property to £409,995 for a five-bedroom detached home.

Of the 107 homes proposed, 10 per cent have been designated to affordable housing.

Avant Homes said it has also committed to community contributions of around £680,000 for the provision of local education, healthcare, improvements of bus stops and library facilities, a travel plan, and public open space.

Avant Homes Central managing director Chris Coley said: “We’re consistently searching for development opportunities across the region.

“Following great success with our developments in Wollaton, Mansfield and Ruddington, Lawrence Point is a fantastic opportunity to further expand our presence in Nottinghamshire.