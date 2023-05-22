Coun Milan Radulovic at the election count.

At the authority’s latest meeting, Coun Milan Radulovic, member for Eastwood Hill Top, was chosen as leader, while Coun Greg Marshall will be his deputy.

Coun Marshall, who represents Beeston West, recently announced he had missed out on the shortlist to become the area’s next MP. The Broxtowe Labour Committee accused the national party of blocking their choice of a local candidate.

A new group has also been formed on the council, the Independent and Liberal Democrat Group, led by Coun Steve Carr, member for Beeston North.

Coun Marshall said: “Coun Radulovic has led the Labour group with distinction, integrity and a vision.

“As we look around there are many new members in the chamber and many members who have experienced the challenges we have faced over the last four years through the spectre of Covid.

“It was very tough and intense, but the way he led the authority has been exemplary.”

Coun Philip Owen, member for Nuthall East and Strelley, is the new leader of the Conservative Group.

He paid tribute to his predecessor, Coun Richard Jackson, who was Conservative group leader for 16 years, but lost his seat after he polled the same number of votes as Coun Halimah Khaled.

Ruth Hyde, council chief executive, drew Coun Halimah Khaled’s name out of a hat in a tense moment at the election count.

Coun Owen said: “Coun Jackson has done an outstanding job.

“There is a saying that all political careers end in tears, I wouldn’t call it a failure but it is just the swing and the national circumstances.

“He will be back, I am sure. As far as I am concerned, the sooner the better.

“It would be churlish of me not to congratulate Coun Radulovic on his appointment as leader of this council.

“That’s the way the cookie crumbles in politics, we took a thumping, it will go full circle eventually and the roles will be reversed.