New Mayor of Broxtowe aims to 'support and encourage' as she takes up the reins

Councillor Cullen, a Labour party councillor for Toton, said she is incredibly passionate about supporting the local area and its people.

She has spent her career advocating for young people as a youth worker, and has worked in various youth and health work roles – including at QMC, where she set up the very first hospital youth club for teenage patients with many different chronic health conditions.

It was here that Teresa also met her chaplain Paul Waters.

Councillor Teresa Cullen is the new Mayor of Broxtowe.

In 2000, after taking voluntary redundancy from her role as National Youth Programmes Director at Youth at Risk, she founded registered charity Young Potential.

Young Potential developed from a very small youth organisation operating only in Stapleford, to a vibrant enterprise working with more than 1,000 young people each year across Nottinghamshire, with bases in Worksop, Beeston and Sherwood.

She said: “Supporting and promoting our local community has been one of the key foundations of my career.

“During my year in office I aim to continue to build these incredibly important connections between local community groups and organisations that help our borough to flourish and grow, supporting and encouraging those who need it the most.”

Councillor Cullen plans to support local voluntary organisations throughout her year in office.

She will be supported by her granddaughter, Poppy, who will act as her consort.

Poppy, aged 14, is currently in training for the Bronze Duke of Edinburgh award and has just successfully completed the training expedition.

Councillor Teresa Cullen takes over from past Mayor David Grindell, following his successful year in office which saw him undertake 244 engagements and raise more than £7,000 for Middle Street Resource Centre in Beeston and Durban House in Eastwood.

Councillor Sue Paterson, a Labour councillor for Stapleford, will assist Councillor Cullen as the borough’s deputy Mayor.

Councillor Paterson was first elected to Stapleford Town Council in 2019, and has served on Broxtowe Borough Council since the 2021 by-election.

