Ashfield Independents plan council tax rise of almost 3 per cent for all homes in Ashfield

It comes on top of separate rises from other authorities that would see all households in the district being taxed £71 or more from April.

Ashfield Council’s cabinet will discuss its tax plans on Tuesday, February 21, before presenting the wider budget to full council on March 2.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Ashfield Independents-led authority is planning a tax rise of 2.94 per cent. The authority’s increase would hit Band A homes, which make up the majority of properties in the district, with a £3.83 rise and take the council’s total portion of bills to £134.14.

Coun David Martin, Ashfield Council cabinet member for finance.

The council says the increase is needed to the current and forecast levels of inflation, describing the rise as a “last resort”.

The authority says about 53 per cent of all homes in the district are Band A, with 27 per cent of these receiving either full or partial council tax support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun David Martin, council cabinet member for finance, said: “Raising council tax is a last resort, but represents a few pence a week for the majority of residents.

“We recognise the strain rocketing budgets have had on Ashfield residents with soaring inflation and big rises in the cost of living.

“We have the most generous council tax support scheme possible. This will protect the most vulnerable across Ashfield from any rise at all.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It comes after Nottinghamshire Council and Caroline Henry, Nottinghamshire police and crime commissioner, both had their tax plans approved last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad