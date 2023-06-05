RSPCA: Every cat and dog available for adoption right now in Mansfield and Ashfield

There are a number of adorable cats and dogs available for adoption at the nearest RSPCA centre in Nottinghamshire.
The charity homes the animals, some of which arrived as they could no longer be cared for by their previous owner, at their shelter in Radcliffe-on-Trent.
Regardless of how they end up there, the animals are cared for until a new home can be found.
The RSPCA also offers advice to people who already own pets but may be struggling to cope with the cost of food or healthcare.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the centre that have not yet been matched up with the right owners. Could it be you?
1. Pugsey
Pugsey is a cheeky pug/French-bulldog cross who is lively, active and full of character. Pugsey can be nervous of new people and becomes vocal, he needs an experienced owner who will understand his timid nature around new people. Pugsey can be quite hyper at times and will need plenty of mental stimulation. In the right home, Pugsey will make a lovable, cuddly companion. Photo: m
2. Sox
12-year-old Sox is looking for a quieter home with an experienced owner who will allow her to take herself away when she needs space. Sox is affectionate and does enjoy human company but she does prefer not to be picked up and is more comfortable approaching you when ready for a fuss and some extra attention. Photo: m
3. Pixie
Pixie is between two and three years old. She can be unsure at first and may need time to settle. Once settled she is very loving and affectionate. Photo: m
4. Lucky
Lucky the lurcher is playful, cheeky and has a fun-loving character for life. Lucky will need experienced owners who can continue his training as he does forget how big he is and will pull on the lead when excited. He will also need house-training and will need someone at home with him most of the time. Lucky would love an active family, he loves his walks and enjoys playing with other dogs, though he can be a little boisterous. Photo: m