Ashfield Council promises swift action on three traveller camps around the district

There are currently three separate encampments in Ashfield

At present, there is an encampment on land next to the car park at Asda, in Sutton. It is understood that the same group were previously occupying land at the Lammas Leisure Centre, and have returned to the district.

The council says that Asda is in the process of instructing bailiffs.

A second camp is located on land owned by Nottinghamshire County Council in Underwood, and a third on Washdyke Lane Park, in Hucknall.

With the latter encampment, the council says a court hearing will take place tomorrow (Friday, August 5) and the group will be moved on as soon as possible after this.

Meanwhile, an increased police and community support officer presence has been employed in the area.

Councillor Helen-Ann Smith, Deputy Leader of Ashfield District Council and executive lead member for community protection, said: “We are working with ASDA to do everything we can to move the travellers on from ASDA’s land.

"We have completed the clean up operation at Lammas Leisure Centre. The travellers at Winter Closes, Underwood are on land owned by Nottinghamshire County Council.

"Councillor David Martin has chased County Hall as they have been slower than Ashfield District Council to deal with this issue.

“Ashfield District Council will not hesitate to use their powers and assist other land owners to move unauthorised encampments on.