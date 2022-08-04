Speeding Sutton biker foiled by pothole during police pursuit through Mansfield

Jack Norman was spotted passing through a red light in Rock Hill, Mansfield on the evening of Saturday, March 26 this year.

After ignoring a request by police to stop, Norman sped away along Maltby Road.

The silver Yamaha, which had previously been reported stolen, reached speeds of nearly 70mph in residential areas before passing through another red light at the junction of Oak Tree Lane.

Norman, aged 19, continued at high speed along Eakring Road before striking a large pothole on the unmade section of the road.

As the pursuing officers recovered his bike from the side of the road, Norman fled into the darkness.

He was sniffed out of the undergrowth a short time later by a police dog.

Norman, of Northfield Close, Sutton, later pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and driving without insurance.

He was sentenced to serve ten months in youth detention suspended for two years.

He was also ordered to carry out 150 hours of unpaid work and banned from driving for three years.

Norman was not charged with stealing the bike, which he claimed to have borrowed from a friend.

PC Haddon Smith, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely reckless display of riding that could very easily have caused very serious injury to Norman himself or other members of the public.

“As many others have found out in the past, running from the police is never a good idea. It only makes things worse and ensures a harsher punishment.

“To his credit, Norman very quickly admitted to officers that what he did was wrong and took responsibility for his actions