Ashfield Council praises developer as 38-home scheme backed after amendments

Ashfield Council’s planning committee has now approved Nasims’ plans for the properties at land off Laburnum Avenue, four months after councillors delayed taking a decision over concerns about highway safety, parking and future amenities of some homes.

However, when discussing the plans again this week, they praised the applicant for ensuring the new proposals were “what we want” from the scheme.

The committee heard three separate sets of amendments were submitted to the council following the deferral in March, addressing various parts of specific housing plots amid concerns.

The development site viewed From Laburnum Avenue, Kirkby. (Photo by: Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Coun Samantha Deakin, council member for Central Sutton and New Cross, said: “The applicant has worked with us every step of the way on this.

“I now think the development is what we’ve asked for, because they’ve worked with us to get the best out of it we can.”

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said the plans were “much improved”, but asked for the parking arrangements of one home to be amended to prevent cars from reversing onto the busy Mill Lane.

This call was supported by council officers and will be added to planning conditions.

A number of concerns were raised about the development, including the impact on roads, air quality, biodiversity and fears over loss of light and privacy.

In the meeting, an objection was also read out from Edward Oswick, who lives next to the site, about the impact on his home.

Reading his objection, Coun Rachel Madden, one of the two councillors to vote against the plans, said: “We formally object to the use of our existing fenceline for the house at plot 22.

“We have suggested a pathway to the rear would resolve the issue as has been suggested numerous times.”

However, Mick Morley, senior council planning officer, said: “If you have a path to serve the back of the properties, you’re almost creating an alley route which is something we don’t want to promote due to crime issues.”

The approval means the 38 affordable homes, which will be controlled by a housing association, can now come forward.