Underwood man jailed for murder threats and stalking two former partners

An Underwood man who stalked two women at the same time – threatening one with a hammer and warning another he would murder her and “stab any man in that house” – has been locked up.
By Tim Cunningham
Published 26th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST- 2 min read
Updated 26th Jul 2023, 14:27 BST

CCTV footage showed Daniel Hickling shouting threats at one woman while brandishing a claw hammer before he smashed her car windows and left her “petrified”, Nottingham Crown Court heard.

Matthew Hayes, prosecuting, said he phoned her at night, saying: “You’re dead when I see you. When I see you I’m going to beat you like I did before.”

Referring to the woman’s daughter, he told her: “I’m coming to kick that little mutt’s head in.”

Hickling was “in a rage and shouting and screaming” when he threatened to murder another woman and “stab any man in that house” in a voicemail left in the early hours of May 24.

The Court heard the messages came at the end of a campaign of stalking after Hickling was banned from contacting her with a three-year restraining order made in April 2022.

The 28-year-old was drunk and high on cocaine when he barged into her kitchen and demanded to know: “Who are you on the phone to?”

He hurled stones at her car and bedroom window, tore a ring doorbell camera from her front door, and left voicemails accusing her of being unfaithful and threatening “to smash her windows and go mad”.

In a statement, that victim said Hickling had been physically violent towards her in the past. She is worried his behaviour will escalate, does not feel safe in her own home and wants him to stay out of her life.

The court heard Hickling has eight previous convictions for 25 offences, including criminal damage and battery, and was jailed after being abusive to a different ex-partner when that relationship ended in 2021.

Hickling, of Westbourne Road, Underwood, admitted criminal damage, stalking and harassment.

Laura Jones, mitigating, said he deserved full credit for his guilty pleas and has expressed genuine remorse.

His offending is driven by alcohol and drug abuse since he was 17, she said.

She said: “There will be no more offending if those issues are addressed.”

Jailing Hickling for two years, Judge Stuart Rafferty KC told him: “Grow up before it’s too late for you and anyone else.”