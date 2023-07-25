Ashfield Council and leisure partner Everyone Active have been shortlisted in the best efficiency and transformation initiative category of the Association for Public Service Excellence awards in recognition of the programme to transform leisure facilities across the district including building the new Kirkby Leisure Centre.

The centre boasts a four-lane swimming pool with splash pad for younger children and a Poolpod for accessible pool entry; a multi-use sports hall which converts into a community cinema, to provide regular film screenings at a low cost; an 85-station gym, a soft play area and fun climbing wall, a sensory room and a health hub.

The centre has already secured more than 262,000 customer visits in its first 11 months open.

Plaque unveiling at Kirkby Leisure Centre

A new teaching pool has officially opened at Hucknall Leisure Centre. The centre has also recently installed three new exercise studios, including a multi-purpose exercise studio, indoor cycling studio and Earth studio, as well as a 100-station, accessible, ground-floor gym and a new health hub.

In 2021/22, Lammas Leisure Centre in Sutton saw investment in a refurbished ice rink, a 120-station gym with new equipment and a group cycling studio, in addition to an upgraded front of house and café area, new TAGactive Arena and soft play.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “We’re immensely proud of what we have achieved in transforming our leisure offer. At a time when other councils are closing leisure centres, Ashfield District Council has done the opposite.

“We promised the people of Kirkby a swimming pool and state-of-the-art facilities and have delivered that and more. Kirkby Leisure Centre is an incredible facility that is a huge asset to the community to improve health and wellbeing across the district.

“We’re delighted our hard work has been recognised.”

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active contract manager, said: “It has been fantastic to play our part in the transformation of the three centres to date.

“To be nominated for this award alongside the Council is just reward for the hard work of colleagues, who have done a brilliant job supporting Ashfield residents to be more active, so we are delighted to be shortlisted.”