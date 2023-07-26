12 places kids can eat for free in Mansfield during the summer holidays in 2023

The cost of living is still increasing and eating out with children is more expensive than ever.
To help keep the costs down during the summer holidays, here are some great offers that several retail and leisure outlets are currently running aimed at children and families.
No vouchers are needed to reap the benefits of any of the offers, just turn up and enjoy.
1. Morrisons
This summer, Morrisons is letting kids eat free in its cafes all day, every day. Throughout the summer holidays, with every adult meal over £4.99, customers can also get a kids meal absolutely free. The deal is available at Morrisons cafes nationwide and will run throughout the summer holidays to help parents get more value for money during breakfast, lunch or dinner. Photo: Morrisons
2. Bella Italia
Kids eat for £1 with every adult main between 4pm and 6pm, Mondays to Thursdays at Bella Italia. Photo: Pixabay
3. Hungry Horse
Every Monday, kids can eat for just £1. Up to two children can eat with every one full paying adult. Photo: Google
4. Dunelm
The popular homeware store is offering one free mini main, two snacks and a drink for every £4 spent in the in-store café. Photo: Google