Ashfield Council leader and co-deputy attend first authority meeting after court appearances

Jason Zadrozny, Ashfield Council leader, and Tom Hollis, deputy leader, both attended the authority’s latest full council meeting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Zadrozny, aged 43, of Sutton Road, Kirkby, denies 22 allegations including fraud, money laundering, tax evasion and possession of a Class A drug.

Coun Jason Zadrozny, left, and Coun Tom Hollis outside Nottingham Magistrates' Court on July 21. (Photo by: Andrew Topping/Local Democracy Reporting Service)

Thirty-year-old Hollis, of Yew Tree Drive, Huthwaite, denies two counts of failing to declare a disclosable pecuniary interest in a property under the Localism Act 2011.

The pair were both released on unconditional bail and must return to separate courts in the coming weeks and months as proceedings continue.

Zadrozny, district council member for Larwood and county councillor for Ashfields, is due to next appear at Nottingham Crown Court on August 18 after pleading not guilty to all charges last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some of the fraud charges relate to the alleged misuse of Nottinghamshire Council funds between February 2018 and February 2021.

The politician, who has led Ashfield Council since 2018, is also the joint leader of the opposition at Nottinghamshire Council, as leader of the Independent Alliance.

Hollis, Ashfield Council executive member for strategic housing and climate change and member for Huthwaite & Brierley, is due to face a three-day trial before magistrates in October charged with two counts under the Localism Act.

It is alleged Hollis, also county councillor for Sutton West, failed to inform the monitoring officers at Ashfield and Nottinghamshire councils about his disclosable pecuniary interest in a property on Forest Road, Skegby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This is alleged to have taken place following his election to both authorities in 2019 and 2021 respectively and is a declaration councillors must make by law.

He appeared in court on Friday to confirm his name, age and address and to confirm he denies both charges.

His legal representatives told the hearing the trial should not take place in Nottinghamshire because he is an elected councillor in the county.

They will put forward representations for the three-day trial to take place in an alternative court outside the area, and a decision is expected on August 25.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad