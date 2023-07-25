There's still time to get your tickets to outdoor cinema at Sherwood Forest with more than 2,000 already sold

This year, working with Adventure Cinema, there are six films being shown over three nights starting on Thursday, July 27, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone.

The animated tale of courageous Hawaiian princess Moana follows on Friday, July 28, before the 1980s classic Dirty Dancing is on the big screen that night.

And Saturday, July 29, sees three films on the bill.

More than 2,000 tickets have been sold for the outdoor cinema event at RSPB Sherwood Forest

First up is family favourite The Gruffalo and Stickman and then it’s a Robin Hood double.

Disney’s much-loved animated version of the legend is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and where better to mark that milestone than in Sherwood Forest itself.

Then before the curtain falls on the big screen at Sherwood for another year, Russell Crowe will be appearing as the outlaw in the 2010 Hollywood blockbuster version.

Rob James, communications officer at RSPB Sherwood Forest, said: “Bringing the big screen experience to Sherwood Forest last summer proved a real hit and we’re very excited to have a whole weekend of films to show this time around.

“We’re delighted so many people have snapped up tickets to enjoy what promises to be a very distinctive movie-going experience in an extremely special landscape for our cultural and natural heritage.

“It’s a great way to get our Robin Hood Festival season up and running, which will include live action jousting and combat displays over the next few weeks, as we celebrate the legends of Sherwood and its outlaws. “