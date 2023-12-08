News you can trust since 1952
BREAKING

Council 'working closely' with developers of old Kimberley Brewery site

Broxtowe Council says it is continuing to work closely with the developers of the old Kimberley Brewery site.
By John Smith
Published 8th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
Updated 8th Dec 2023, 11:34 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The brewery closed in 2006 and the site is currently being developed into housing by Fairgrove Homes

However, concerns have been about the project by residents and councillors.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But the council has made the nature of these concerns exempt from public information.

Most Popular
Broxtowe Council leader says they are continuing to work with the developers of the old Kimberley Brewery site. Photo: GoogleBroxtowe Council leader says they are continuing to work with the developers of the old Kimberley Brewery site. Photo: Google
Broxtowe Council leader says they are continuing to work with the developers of the old Kimberley Brewery site. Photo: Google

Instead, at a planning committee meeting on December 6, council leader Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab) issued a short statement assuring resident and councillors that the authority was continuing to work with Fairgrove on developing the site.

Read More
Plans to boost visitor numbers at Eastwood’s DH Lawrence Birthplace Museum

He said: “We have listened to the concerns raised and understand the frustration that residents are feeling.

“We are working proactively with Fairgrove to ensure that the development of the site continues to progress to the high standards that we expect.

“Planning officers will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and are in regular contact with the developers to ensure that any works requested are undertaken.”

Related topics:Kimberley Brewery