Council 'working closely' with developers of old Kimberley Brewery site
and live on Freeview channel 276
The brewery closed in 2006 and the site is currently being developed into housing by Fairgrove Homes
However, concerns have been about the project by residents and councillors.
But the council has made the nature of these concerns exempt from public information.
Instead, at a planning committee meeting on December 6, council leader Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab) issued a short statement assuring resident and councillors that the authority was continuing to work with Fairgrove on developing the site.
He said: “We have listened to the concerns raised and understand the frustration that residents are feeling.
“We are working proactively with Fairgrove to ensure that the development of the site continues to progress to the high standards that we expect.
“Planning officers will continue to keep a close eye on the situation and are in regular contact with the developers to ensure that any works requested are undertaken.”