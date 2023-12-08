Council 'working closely' with developers of old Kimberley Brewery site

Broxtowe Council says it is continuing to work closely with the developers of the old Kimberley Brewery site.

The brewery closed in 2006 and the site is currently being developed into housing by Fairgrove Homes

However, concerns have been about the project by residents and councillors.

But the council has made the nature of these concerns exempt from public information.

Instead, at a planning committee meeting on December 6, council leader Coun Milan Radulovic (Lab) issued a short statement assuring resident and councillors that the authority was continuing to work with Fairgrove on developing the site.

He said: “We have listened to the concerns raised and understand the frustration that residents are feeling.

“We are working proactively with Fairgrove to ensure that the development of the site continues to progress to the high standards that we expect.