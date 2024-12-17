Council urged to give thumbs up to new nail salon in Sutton town centre - latest Ashfield plans

A new nail salon could soon be opening in Sutton town centre if Ashfield District Council gives it the thumbs up.

The council has received a planning application for the nail bar at a shop that is currently vacant on Market Street, close to the Friends Hair Company hairdressing salon.

The applicant is Thi Uyen Tran, of Kirkby, who has outlined her reasons in a planning statement, compiled by her agent, Muhammad Safdar, of the London-based design and consultancy company, Radon86.

The statement says: “Nail bars have become a well-established feature of modern high streets. This proposal would be in line with the council’s strategy to strengthen the diversity of town centres and promote retail uses.

Ashfield District Council has received a planning application for a new sail salon on Market Street in Sutton.

"The premises are adjacent to the Idlewells Shopping Centre and Low Street, which are well represented with a mixture of national retailers and independent traders, estate agents and other local businesses.

"It is a two-storey, mid-terrace building, and the application is for a ground-floor retail unit, with an open-plan sales area and shop window display. There is ample car-parking in the town centre and within walking distance.”

According to the planning application, the site, which spans 242 square metres, was formerly an electronics shop. But it has also been occupied by Starbuys, selling discount kitchen appliances.

If approved, the nail salon would create jobs for two full-time employees and two part-time members of staff. It would open from 9 am to 7 pm on Mondays to Saturdays and from 10 am to 5 pm on Sundays.

The shop on Market Street is currently vacant but was previously occupied by Starbuys, selling discount kitchen appliances. (PHOTO BY: Google Maps)

The council’s planning officers are currently considering the scheme and hope to make a decision, or recommendation, by Thursday, February 6.

Other planning applications received by Ashfield Council include these:

Sulva Bay, Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – installation of a lodge to form ancillary accommodation to the main dwelling, and a change of use of the land to residential.

38 Langton Hollow, Selston – application for lawful development certificate for proposed first-floor rear extension.

Parts Emporium Ltd, Sidings Road, Kirkby – application for a part-retrospective change of use of land and buildings for the acceptance, storage and treatment of end-of-life vehicles, including the ancillary storage of salvaged parts.

76 Sutton Road, Kirkby – vehicle access.

186 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – conversion of a barn at the rear into two one-bedroom flats, with associated parking.

Unit B, The Broad Centre, Station Road, Sutton – application for consent to display advertisements, with one illuminated fascia sign and three non-illuminated fascia signs.

Hucknall Town Football Club – application to discharge a condition of previous planning permission, namely a remediation scheme for potential ground contamination.

48 Central Avenue, Hucknall – vehicle access.

42 Vaughan Avenue, Hucknall – application for a certificate of lawfulness for a proposed single-storey front-porch extension, the removal of a rear extension and the blocking up of a side access.

4A-6A Annesley Road, Hucknall – application to display an advertisement in the form of on illuminated sign.

Unit 5, Rington Court, Nunn Brook Road, Huthwaite – workshop extension.

The Spinney, Kirkby Hardwick, Kirkby – work to six sycamore trees protected by preservation order.

Morrisons, Sutton Road, Mansfield – extension to existing petrol filling station sales building, together with canopy, four jet-wash bays, bin storage and associated works.

1 Cobden Street, Kirkby – first-floor extension to side and rear.