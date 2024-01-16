Council tax rise and ‘difficult’ budget cuts recommended by Mansfield cabinet

Mansfield Council’s cabinet has recommended sweeping cuts and council tax rises in order to balance its budget in future years.

Leaders said they had been left with no choice after a ‘bitterly disappointing’ Government settlement, which resulted in a £5.4m budget gap over the next three years.

A total of £2.2m of savings will be made in the financial year from April, including cuts to markets, events, public toilets, grants and culture.

The Labour-run administration’s cabinet also recommended a council tax increase of 2.99 per cent – the highest permitted – and a 7.7 per cent rise for social housing rent.

Mansfield Council has voted implement council tax rises and budget cuts. Photo: Google

Coun Craig Whitby (Lab), the portfolio holder for corporate and finance, said: “This has been the most intensive budget process in over a decade.

“We received a bitterly disappointing settlement from central Government.

“We will use £30,000 savings from the members’ allowances to extend the third party grants, as we have heard those organisations need more time to adjust.

“We are also looking at various options to keep the public toilets in Warsop open.”

The facilities in Mansfield Woodhouse are still slated for closure.

Coun Andrew Burgin (Lab) said: “There have been lots of tough decisions to make.

“It’s been a difficult process over the last seven months, and we’ve still got some hurdles to clear.

“It’s very disappointing being left in this situation by the government grant offer.

“We don’t like to make these choices, but unfortunately we have got to.”

Elected mayor Andy Abrahams (Lab) said: “To say that we’ve agonised over these decisions is an understatement.

“I want to thank the council officers who have worked through this difficult process to find savings, as that does take an emotional toll.”

The culture budget would be cut by £132,000, including reduced opening hours at Mansfield Museum, and the events budget would be slashed by £99,000.

Markets would receive £24,000 less per year, and floral displays in the town centre would be cut back as the Neighbourhood Services programme received £59,000 less.

The plan proposes a one-off use of £221,000 from the reserves in the next financial year.