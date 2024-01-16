Mayor's Column: ​Setting the record straight on how we balance our budget

​The financial challenges the council is facing to address the £5 million budget deficit from 2024 to 2027 have been well documented, writes Mansfield Mayor Andy Abrahams.

Andy Abrahams, Mayor of Mansfield.

My first point is to reiterate that we will be taking all the measures required to balance the budget in the fairest way possible to protect our communities and ensure the regeneration of our town and

surrounding district continues.

It is important that I communicate to the Mansfield public the many challenges that my administration has had to face since I was first elected in 2019 to set the record straight.

Challenges and financial consequences have included the cost of repairing the cliff face collapse in Berry Hill

quarry, the effects of Covid on the local economy, and unanticipated pressures on the capital budget from properties, assets and investments owned by the council.

There has also been a record increase in the inflation rate and energy prices. The economic backdrop has made balancing the budget so difficult.

We receive 60 per cent less funding from the central government now than in 2010. Also, the cost of delivering services has raised expediently.

We have had to review every aspect of the services we provide to achieve a balanced budget. This has involved reviewing hundreds of operations, including all the non-discretionary services such as grant-in-aid, subsidising the market and the events we deliver.

The council will need to make almost £1m of establishment savings in year one, which will reduce our workforce.

My message is that the council, businesses and communities must work together as ‘Team Mansfield’ as we can no longer afford to do everything we have previously delivered.

It is important to put the reduction in the provision of services to balance the budget into perspective against the multi-million pounds of investment that we have attracted, including £20m from the Levelling Up fund, £12.3m from Towns Fund and recently announced another £20m as part of the Levelling Up Partnership.

The opportunities this funding will bring are guaranteed to improve the lives of all our residents.

The council’s £42m capital programme includes flagship developments such as Mansfield Connect, putting people and services back in the town centre, Berry Hill destination park, Warsop health hub and SMART Mansfield to put the town at the forefront of digital technology.

Funding has also been identified to invest in community facilities, including park pavilions and improvements to the theatre museum and to car parks.

We will continue to support start-up businesses and upskill our young people and existing workforce so that they can earn higher wages in the future through the council’s skills plan.

In terms of housing, the council will also deliver a £40m new build programme by 2027 across three major housing schemes at Centenary Road, White Hart Street, and on the Bellamy and Oak Tree estates.

The fantastic number of free events the council will deliver with £450,000 worth of government and Arts Council investment over the next two years includes the Light Night festival in Carr Bank Park in February, followed by the Mansfield Carnival and Mansfield Film Festival.

I am confident that we will continue to strike the right balance between keeping our financial books in order, delivering important services to the community, and attracting investment to move our town and district forward.