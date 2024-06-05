Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ashfield District Council has been overruled by the government in a dispute about the building of nine homes on countryside land in Huthwaite.

A planning application to construct the houses next to a property called Trevelyan on Blackwell Road was refused by the council last November.

But the Huthwaite-based building contractor, Evolution Homes, a respected family business, lodged an appeal with the Planning Inspectorate, which has now found in favour of the proposal.

The plan attracted objections at the time but, in announcing his verdict, government inspector Steven Hartley, said the main reason for the council’s stance was that it “amounted to piecemeal and premature development”.

Blackwell Road in Huthwaite, where the plan to build nine new homes has now been approved by the Planning Inspectorate, against the wishes of Ashfield District Council.

The council feared the development would have “an adverse impact” on the possible building of 99 new houses within a wider area close by, which was part of its emerging Local Plan.

And planning officers were concerned the development would not be “functional, safe and accessible” on a busy road and, therefore, not enhance the character of the area.

"The council states the nine dwellings have the potential to hinder the provision of safe and suitable access for any future development of the wider site,” said Mr Hartley.

However, the inspector found that the Local Plan had only just been submitted to the government for examination, so there was no evidence that this development could prejudice it.

He also pointed out that the Highways Authority had “raised no objection to the proposal on a safety or accessibility basis”.

Mr Hartley said some of the council’s claims were “not substantiated” and ruled: “No reasonable case has been made by the council to refuse planning permission.

"The nine dwellings would make a very positive contribution to housing, and seek to make efficient use of land in a sustainable location.

"Furthermore, there would be economic benefits, with new residents supporting facilities and services in the area, and some construction employment benefits.”

Meanwhile, a proposal to create a new restaurant and hot food takeaway at The Broad Centre in Sutton has been given the green light by the council.

The proposal is to divide the unit currently occupied by Poundland into two shops, creating the eatery in one of them.

The original application said it would open from 5 am to 3 am the next day on Thursdays to Saturdays, and from 5 am to 12 midnight on Sundays to Wednesdays. It would also operate a courier home-delivery service seven days a week from 6 am to 12 midnight.

It is not yet known which brand will operate the shop. Instead it will be marketed to a wide range of restaurant operators.

Other planning applications to have been granted permission by Ashfield District Council are:

83 Main Road, Jacksdale – two-storey extension at the front, and single-storey extension at the back.

Skegby Lodge, Woodhouse Lane, Sutton – single-storey extension and side extension.

58 Cherry Avenue, Kirkby – wooden outbuilding for home office use.

66 Forest Road, Annesley Woodhouse – two-storey side and rear extension, and loft conversion with new dormers, including alterations to windows and doors.

69 Dalestorth Road, Sutton – single-storey rear extension.

10 Beech Avenue, Kirkby – larger single-storey rear extension.

42 Station Road, Selston – single-storey extension at the front.