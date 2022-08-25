Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nottinghamshire Council and partners will continue to share vital money worth £5.6 million from the Government’s Household Support Fund to those in immediate need of help, because of the rising costs of food and energy.

About a third of this money has been set aside for pensioners, which is why the council is now writing to all those who claim Pension Credit, whether guaranteed credit or savings credit, to invite them to apply for this extra support.

This builds on support the HSF has provided in food vouchers to those children entitled to free school meals during school holidays last November, in March and over the current summer holidays.

Nottinghamshire County Council is providing more support for pensioners in the cost of living crisis

Frontline staff across the county continue to identify households most in need, where the occupants are not of pensionable age and have no children, to ensure they receive support too.

Eligible pensioners living in Nottinghamshire in receipt of a letter on line at can apply at bit.ly/3ALfNLA or by calling 0300 500 8080.

A one-off payment can be claimed for £135 for individuals or £185 for two people from the same household receiving pension credit.

Eligible pensioners can choose to receive support via athey’d prefer to receive this support from three options.

Coun John Cottee, council cabinet member for communities, said: “We’re pleased to offer this latest round of help to pensioners struggling the most, particularly due to rising costs of food and energy.

“This fund has already been used to help those in low-income households via free school meals and referrals by front-line workers.

“We’re working hard to distribute these letters as quickly as possible to more than 14,000 eligible pensioners, so please bear with us.

"Once you have received the letter, please apply before the closing date on the letter to ensure you receive this support.

“We are also aware fraudsters can try to pass themselves off as the council, so if you have any doubts when receiving this or any other letter from us , we’d encourage you to run the letter by family, friends, or someone you trust.