Controversial housing scheme on Sutton recreation ground set to get green light

A plan for council homes to be built in Sutton is due to get final approval next week, despite 500 signatures on a petition against it.

Ashfield Council hopes to build 40 affordable homes on Hardwick Lane recreation ground.

The council’s cabinet will have the final say on Monday, September 16 after planning permission was granted last month.

The Ashfield Independent-run authority says new social homes are urgently needed to reduce the 4,000-long waiting list.

Plans to build houses on Hardwick Recreation Ground in Sutton are set to be approved by the council. Photo: Submitted

But campaigners have fought to protect the 100-year-old green space, saying new homes should be built elsewhere.

A public consultation was carried out in June 2023 as a legal requirement to using the site for housing.

A total of 68 local residents raised objections, with many complaining about the loss of a natural area and the impact on their wellbeing.

A total of 568 people also signed a petition against developing the recreation ground, which is often used for dog walking, exercise and as a play area.

Opponents of the plans say the land is a popular site for dog walkers. Photo: Submitted

The plans include a mixture of two-to-four-bedroom housing, flats and bungalows, with the latter having ground-floor bedrooms and bathrooms for wheelchair users.

The council has been awarded £2.3m from Homes England and will pay the remaining £5.4m costs.

A report ahead of the meeting says development on greenfield sites is necessary to keep up with the demand for social housing.

It continued: “The council is committed to building on brownfield sites and to date, all of the 100-plus new homes built in the last four years have been on such sites.

“The council will continue to develop such sites but very few council-owned sites remain.

“Other, privately owned, brownfield sites are under active consideration but finding sites that are suitable, affordable and that the owner is interested in selling are few and far between.”

If the plans are approved, the land will be transferred to the council’s social housing arm.

Coun Tom Hollis (Ash Ind), council deputy leader and cabinet member for strategic housing, previously said: “Twitchell Park and Sutton Lawn are only minutes away.

“They are just two of the parks we have invested millions in across Ashfield.

“What we are talking about is dozens more council homes that would transform the lives of more families.

“Hardwick Rec has remained derelict for years, so developing it is the right thing to do.”