Ashfield Council looking to buy land for £5m Kirkby affordable housing project
The Kirklands residential home was demolished in 2020, and the land is currently owned by Nottinghamshire Council.
Initial plans have been drawn up for 20 council-owned homes, including two which are specially adapted for wheelchairs.
The land is located on the Kingsway estate on Fairhaven, between Central Avenue and Western Avenue.
Both councils have had the site valued and a provisional purchase price has been negotiated.
Ashfield Council’s cabinet is likely to give approval for the project at a meeting on Monday, September 16.
The purchase would be funded by payments which developers have made for local infrastructure, known as Section 106 contributions, as well money from a recent sale of council-owned garages.
The affordable housing scheme is estimated to cost just under £5m.
The council is hoping to secure £1.1m of Homes England funding to support it.
Early plans, which haven’t been formally submitted yet, include 12 two-bed houses, six three-bed houses and two four-bed houses.
The two four-bed homes would both include a ground-floor bedroom and bathroom that would be accessible for wheelchair users.
A council report says there is ‘significant local demand’ for social housing.
It continued: “Vacant garage sites, car parks and other under-utilised council land has been used for the purpose of building new homes..
“With over 4,000 applicants on the housing register, the council is committed to continue with the programme but must now look further afield for suitable land to develop.”
