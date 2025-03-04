Constructions and conversions -- check out the latest Mansfield planning applications

Constructions and conversions, extensions and erections – they all feature in the latest batch of planning applications received by Mansfield District Council.

Check out this up-to-date list, which shows the developments that residents and businesses in the Mansfield area are planning:

21 Rosefinch Way, Forest Town – single-storey, timber-framed garden building.

15 Stafford Street, Mansfield – proposed ground-floor extension at rear, and application for lawful development certificate for proposed loft conversion.

Land west of Crown Farm Way, Forest Town – removal of condition concerning improvements to traffic signals, in relation to a plan for a residential development of 197 dwellings and ancillary works.

Chestnut House, 10A Mansfield Road, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to four trees and a mixed group of shrubs, all covered by a preservation order.

Land at Elkesley Road, Meden Vale – discharge of condition concerning drainage plans, in relation to a plan for a residential development of nine dwellings. Also amendment of surface materials for private drive areas from block paving to Macadam, and amendments to plan for retaining wall locations and bin store locations.

Manor Farm, 2 Manor Road, Warsop – listed building consent for render finish to existing south-west gable wall elevation to stable building.

Land off Old Newark Road/Redruth Drive, Mansfield – discharge of condition concerning cycle storage, in relation to plan for construction of 156 new homes with associated infrastructure.

Land off Burns Lane/Church Street, Warsop – variation to Section 106 agreement relating to plan for redevelopment of site, including demolition of part of existing building to provide 19 dwellings and parking served from a new access road from Burns Lane.

Birklands House, Sandy Lane, Warsop – work to one tree covered by preservation order.

14 Asquith Mews, Mansfield – application for lawful development certificate for single-storey extension at rear.

33 Ellesmere Road, Forest Town – hip to gable loft conversion, rear extension and front extension.

57 Shilling Road, Mansfield – proposed garage conversion, boundary fence and storage shed.

High Oakham, off High Oakham Hill, Mansfield – work to 15 trees covered by preservation order.

72 Oak Tree Lane, Mansfield – demolition of existing linked outbuilding, and erection of single-storey extension at rear and side, with render and external alterations to rear of existing dwelling.

Phase two (plots 9A, 9B, 10 and 12A) of Lindhurst Development land, Mansfield – discharge of conditions concerning fuel, chemical and oil storage and the construction management plan, in relation to development of 169.3 hectares of land for employment, commercial, residential, retail, healthcare, community, educational and leisure uses, including new primary school, local centre, community park, landscaping and infrastructure.

Greenways, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – work to one tree covered by preservation order.

Plots three and four, 7 High Oakham Drive, Mansfield – erection of self-build houses and garages, with drainage, access and landscaping.

9 Toothill Lane, Mansfield – listed building consent for internal alterations at first-floor level, installation of first-floor extract fan into external wall, and installation of LED trough light over shop front fascia sign.

The council’s planning officers are currently considering all these schemes and hope to make decisions or recommendations in the coming weeks.

Residents can post their comments on any of the applications by visiting the planning section on the council’s website here.