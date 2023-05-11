Conservative MPs in Nottinghamshire warn Prime Minister they need Levelling Up Bill to retain seats

The backbench group have written to Rishi Sunak, asking him to “let us, and our brilliant East Midlands residents and businesses, become the trailblazers for what devolution can do for the prosperity of our great country”.

The letter, organised by Coun Ben Bradley, Mansfield MP and Nottinghamshire Council leader, said: “Brexit was a once-in-a-generation opportunity for our country to take back control and govern its own destiny.

“We know your government understands this was only the first chapter of our conservative and national renewal.

Coun Ben Bradley, right, joins other council leaders to sign the devolution deal.

“Now, with the Levelling Up Bill, we will be able to give that control back to the people and the local businesses who know better than any government how to generate jobs and prosperity.”

They warn that “If the government fails to pass this law…urgently, before the Summer…our opportunity to size this chance and deliver tangible, real world benefits to our constituents ahead of the next General Election will be lost.”

As well as Coun Bradley, signatories to the letter include Broxtowe MP Darren Henry, Bolsover MP Mark Fletcher, Amber Valley MP Nigel Mills and Bassetlaw MP Brendan Clarke Smith.

They write: “We need access to opportunities now, so our constituents and businesses can make the best use of their talents to steer the country through the cost of living crisis, so that we, as East Midlands MPs, can demonstrate clearly on the doorstep what conservative policies mean in the real world for jobs, families and local investment.

They also warn the £1.14 billion of devolution funding secured for the East Midlands by Coun Bradley and fellow council leaders will also be put at risk: “It’s all there, ready and waiting to be put into action to improve the lives of our constituents, yet this opportunity and vital local investment will all be put at risk if we don’t pass this law.”

The letter says: “It’s clear to us that unleashing the potential of devolution in the East Midlands is in yours and the government’s DNA, and passing the Levelling Up Bill is a vital first step as it will allow our area to establish an East Midlands Combined Authority, giving us much more clout when it comes to securing private sector investment.

“If the government fails to pass this law, our opportunity to size this chance and deliver tangible, real world benefits to our constituents ahead of the next General Election will be lost.