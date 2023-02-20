'Dangerous' Mansfield biker locked up following police chase through residential streets

The county knife crime team were on patrol in marked cars when they clocked Steven Roberts’ uninsured motorcycle on 21 July last year.

After approaching the bike and attempting to pull it over, Roberts became uneasy and, instead of simply getting off and speaking with the officers, he sped off in an attempt to evade them.

A pursuit then ensued in Sheepbridge Lane and through the streets of Mansfield, shortly after 2.20pm.

Steven Roberts has been jailed

The team were then led on a dangerous high-speed chase as Roberts weaved through oncoming cars and even used the wrong side of the road to bypass slower vehicles.

Tracking him to his own address, he was then found undressed with his helmet and jacket off.

He was later arrested and charged with dangerous driving - something he pleaded guilty to in court.

Appearing at Nottingham Crown Court for sentencing on Wednesday, February 15, Roberts, aged 46, currently of HMP Lincoln, was jailed for 12 months and disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

PC Paul Kingston, who was one of the officers who pursued Roberts, said: “The way he was driving on that day put everyone in danger – other road users, pedestrians, police officers and even himself.

“Speeding through residential streets in this way could have had utterly devastating consequences with someone being seriously injured or worse dying.

“By weaving through vehicles and even going onto the other side of the road to avoid us catching up with him he showed just how intent he was on avoiding being arrested.

“I want to send a strong message to any biker or motorists who believes they can avoid us, or drive on our roads without insurance and a licence that we will catch up with you. You’re putting other drivers and members of the public at severe risk.

“The road laws are there for a reason and when we do catch you, we will put you in front of the courts for placing yourself, our officers, and innocent members of the public at risk of serious harm.

