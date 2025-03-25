Childcare business in Mansfield fights for survival amid planning warning

An “extremely sought-after” childcare business in Mansfield is fighting for survival after submitting a bid for official planning approval.

Kangaroo Teacher-Led Childcare Ltd has been operating at a residential home on Kenmore Close, close to the B6014 Skegby Lane, since January 2020.

Under the leadership of former teacher Alison Norrington, who lives at the house with her husband, Kangaroo provides daytime care for up to 15 children (usually 12) under the age of five during school terms and employs four or five members of staff.

However, for reasons not made clear, it has now lodged a retrospective planning application with Mansfield District Council for “a partial change of use of dwelling to domestic premises with childcare”.

Director Alison Norrington with youngsters at Kangaroo Childcare, which she runs from her home in Mansfield (PHOTO BY: Kangaroo Childcare)

In a statement accompanying the application, Alison outlines how the business, which is registered with education watchdog Ofsted, works and regularly co-operates with neighbours.

But she also warns of the potential consequences if the application is rejected or approved only with stringent conditions.

"It is important for neighbours to note that nothing would change from how we currently operate – no more staff and no more children,” Alison says.

"But it is also important to note that any restrictions placed on the number of children would result in closure and redundancies.

Former teacher Alison Norrington, the founder and director of Kangaroo Childcare in Mansfield. (PHOTO BY: Kangaroo Childcare)

"We wouldn’t have enough income to pay the four staff that Ofsted requires.

"In a time when there is a shortage of childcare places, we offer 60 throughout the week (12 each day), which currently provide early-years education and childcare for 23 families.

"We are an extremely sought-after childcare provider, with highly qualified and experienced staff in a home-from-home environment.

"After 17 years as a primary school teacher, I have built this business up from nothing during very challenging times.

"I even stayed open during the Covid pandemic, providing essential childcare for key workers.

"Over the past five years, we have provided education and care for 45 children and their families, and employed ten people, giving training and support to build their careers.”

Alison admits that, during that time, she has received “one complaint from the local community”. But all her other neighbours had been “extremely supportive” after she took measures to ensure that noise and disruption were kept to a minimum.

The council’s planning officers hope to make a decision or recommendation by Tuesday, May 13.