Changes at popular Mansfield pub and restaurant among latest planning applications

Changes in the pipeline at one of Mansfield’s most popular pubs and restaurants are among the latest planning applications to be received by the council.

The Red bar and grill, which is at the junction of Bancroft Lane and Sutton Road, wants to convert its second floor into a staff room, rest room and storage area. It is currently designated as a flat to be used as the manager’s living quarters.

The applicant, Ritz Associates Ltd, has submitted a change of use plan, which is now being considered by Mansfield District Council officers.

The company stresses the ground floor and first floor would remain as they are and that the scheme would not affect the building structure or external appearance of The Red.

The Red bar and grill in Mansfield, where changes are in the pipeline on the second floor.

Other planning applications received by Mansfield Council include these:

The White House, 122 Skegby Lane, Mansfield – ground-floor and first-floor extension, and new roof.

11/12 Castle Mews, Mansfield Woodhouse – six new solar PV panels to the south-facing roof face of 12 properties.

26 Oakland Road, Forest Town – first-floor side extension.

38 High Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – first-floor extension over existing rear ground-floor extension.

Burnaby House, 12 Church Street, Mansfield Woodhouse – work to trees within conservation area.

139 Nottingham Road, Mansfield – change of use of first and second floors to two-bedroom apartment, and rear extension to provide new stairs enclosure.

9 Church Street, Mansfield – new ATM collar to replace existing.

Land to the north of A617 (Sherwood Way South) and south of Bleak Hills Lane, Sutton – council invited to make comments on Ashfield District Council scheme to construct distribution warehouse.

93 Roman Bank, Mansfield Woodhouse – rear and side extension.

10-16 Church Side, Mansfield – installation of awning in garden area, and lighting at back of property.

103 Sherwood Street, Warsop – restrospective application for first-floor rear extension with balcony, new porch at front and new roof with dormer at side.

The Limes, High Oakham Road, Mansfield – work to two trees covered by preservation order.

Broadlands, 30 High Oakham Hill, Mansfield – detached double garage.

Green open space at Lees Avenue, Pye Avenue and Townroe Drive, Mansfield – work to, or removal of, trees covered by preservation order.

8 Wildflower Rise, Mansfield – single-storey rear extension.

19-21 Sherwood Street, Warsop – new signage.