Chad readers hit back following Mansfield mayor's comments on autumn budget

Taxpayers across Nottinghamshire could face bigger bills next year, after the Government gave councils the power to further increase council tax.

However, Mansfield mayor Andy Abrahams, writing as the district’s Labour leader, spoke out about the Chancellor’s announcement.

“The Chancellor’s budget needed to give us some hope, but it has only got us stuck in the “doom loop”.”

However, he did say the Autumn Statement could alleviate some of the problems the council is facing.

Our Chad readers were quick to weigh in their thoughts on the mayor’s response.

Posting on your Chad Facebook’s page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Patrick Callaghan, from Mansfield, said: “Have a look at the town centre you and your team have helped decimate on your watch.”

Annette Rosser said: “We have been worse off – but not just that, the council has been taking everything off us too.”

Rebecca Siggee said Mansfield does not need a mayor, as she felt it was a waste of money.

Sam Pickering said: “Isn't Andy meant to focus on local matters, not what is going off in Westminster.

“If he wants to do something to help local people – help local businesses over Christmas, and do free parking in town.”

Martin Yates, from Skegby, said: “It’s a good job Labour is in opposition then.”

However, some residents agreed with the mayor’s comments.

Helen Holmes said: “And what about the billions these Tories have thrown at their rich mates in these last few years?

“Look at the state this country is in – nothing to do with Labour as they haven't been in power for 12 years.”

Mark Johnstone agreed with the mayor’s comments about the budget.