Christmas is coming to Kirkby at Ashfield's next Christmas light switch on event

The event, organised by Ashfield District Council, is taking place on Kirkby Plaza and Ellis Street on Thursday, November 24, from 4.30pm to 7.30pm.

The event will feature live singing from Kingsway Primary School, Orchard Primary School, Morvern Park Primary School, The Kirkby Chorus, Caroline Lane, Kirkby Churches Together, and Empire Music School.

As well as free face painting, fun fair rides, Santa and his sleigh, and a bustling Christmas market with more than 40 stalls selling a range of food, drinks, and gifts

The Christmas light switch on event is taking place in Kirkby

The switch on of the Christmas tree, lights, and 3D feature lighting, will take place around 7pm.

All council-owned car parks will be free in Kirkby for the event, the available car park will be Hodgkinson Road car park (66 spaces). Ellis Street car park will be closed for the event.

Hucknall’s switch on will follow Kirkby’s event on Wednesday, November 30, from 4pm to 7.30pm in Hucknall Market Place Car Park and High Street.

Robert Docherty, portfolio holder for Place and Communities, said: “We were so impressed with the turnout to Sutton’s event, and we hope to see hundreds more residents enjoying the festivities in Kirkby on Thursday.

"The Christmas events will be an excellent conclusion of the council’s events programme.