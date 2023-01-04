Chad readers demand PM get 'priorities in order' following plans for compulsory maths up to age 18
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has revealed plans for pupils to learn maths up to the age of 18 – but your Chad readers felt there were more important issues to prioritise.
Mr Sunak said he wants all children in England to continue to learn maths in some form up to the age of 18.
In a speech, he said: “I am now making numeracy a central objective of our education system.”
However, many readers of your Chad felt the Prime Minister should prioritise more pressing matters.
Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Sarah Jackson said: “I can’t even get my daughter into a nursery which is on my doorstep and my son attends the said school.
“Maths until she is 18 is not my biggest worry right now. Just a nursery placement will do.”
Steve Saint said: “His own maths isn't up to much anyway. How much did he overpay interest on Covid loans – £11 billion?”
Jonathan Storer said: “The education system is so outdated globally.
“The whole thing is based on memorisation of information which at one time was needed but nowadays we're so technologically advanced you don't need to remember it.
“I wouldn't even send my kids to school if it wasn't for the socialising and making friends side of things.”
And Russ Clarkson said: “It’s about time Sunak concentrated more on the here and now and addressed the current issues.
“He has an education secretary that can promote things like this.”
Karen Rogers, from Mansfield, said: “Get your priorities in order.”
Rob Parrington, another Mansfield reader, said: “How is he going to achieve that when there's a chronic shortage of maths teachers? It is just another empty gesture from the Tories.”
However, other readers agreed with the Prime Minister’s plans.
Andrew Parkin, from Mansfield, said the proposal to have pupils learning maths up to the age of 18 was a “great idea”.
And Przemek K-ski posted: “I absolutely agree. We should do the same in other subjects too.”