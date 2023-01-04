Chad readers demand PM get 'priorities in order' following plans for compulsory maths up to age 18

In a speech, he said: “I am now making numeracy a central objective of our education system.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, many readers of your Chad felt the Prime Minister should prioritise more pressing matters.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak wants all pupils in England to learn maths up to the age of 18.

Posting on your Chad’s Facebook page – fb.com/mansfieldchad – Sarah Jackson said: “I can’t even get my daughter into a nursery which is on my doorstep and my son attends the said school.

“Maths until she is 18 is not my biggest worry right now. Just a nursery placement will do.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Steve Saint said: “His own maths isn't up to much anyway. How much did he overpay interest on Covid loans – £11 billion?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Storer said: “The education system is so outdated globally.

“The whole thing is based on memorisation of information which at one time was needed but nowadays we're so technologically advanced you don't need to remember it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I wouldn't even send my kids to school if it wasn't for the socialising and making friends side of things.”

And Russ Clarkson said: “It’s about time Sunak concentrated more on the here and now and addressed the current issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He has an education secretary that can promote things like this.”

Karen Rogers, from Mansfield, said: “Get your priorities in order.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rob Parrington, another Mansfield reader, said: “How is he going to achieve that when there's a chronic shortage of maths teachers? It is just another empty gesture from the Tories.”

However, other readers agreed with the Prime Minister’s plans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andrew Parkin, from Mansfield, said the proposal to have pupils learning maths up to the age of 18 was a “great idea”.